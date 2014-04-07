SAO PAULO, April 7 Borrowing costs in Brazil, as
measured by lending spreads, are unlikely to decline until the
central bank lowers its benchmark interest rate, Banco Bradesco
SA Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said
on Monday, adding that the bank's loan book growth is rising
more than expected.
Spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks
lend and the cost of funding, will remain around current levels
even as loan delinquencies continue to decline, Trabuco said at
an event sponsored by the bank in Sao Paulo.
After a slow start in January and February, loan book growth
staged a sharp recovery in March and is likely to help Bradesco
meet its guidance for this year, Trabuco added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Asher Levine;
Editing by Peter Galloway)