LONDON Dec 12 The former finance director of
Bradford & Bingley (B&B), a UK lender, has been fined 30,000
pounds ($49,000) for failings related to a 2008 cash call, as
the regulator forces board members to take responsibility for
their actions.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday
Christopher Willford had failed to alert the board to potential
risks, including details about profits, mortgage arrears and
re-possessions, at the height of the credit crisis five years
ago.
The fine, described as symbolic by lawyers, is an attempt by
the regulator to bring individuals to book after the financial
crisis left taxpayers nursing eyewatering bills to prop up the
financial industry.
"Willford failed to identify and investigate potentially
material risks, or alert the board, at a crucial time for the
firm," said Tracey McDermott, head of the FCA's financial crime
and enforcement division.
"His conduct fell short of the FCA's standards - senior
managers should expect the FCA to take action if they fail to
show due skill, care and diligence."
Bradford & Bingley, which specialised in buy-to-let
mortgages, tried to raise 400 million pounds from a rights issue
in 2008 but investors balked and the underwriters were left with
much of the stock. The bank was subsequently nationalised.