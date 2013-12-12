LONDON Dec 12 The former finance director of
Bradford & Bingley (B&B), a UK lender, has been fined 30,000
pounds ($49,000) for failings related to a 2008 cash call, as
the regulator forces board members to take responsibility for
their actions.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday
Christopher Willford had failed to alert the board to potential
risks such as details about profits, mortgage arrears and
re-possessions, at the height of the credit crisis five years
ago.
The fine, described as "relatively uncommon" by lawyers now
bracing for further such penalties, is an attempt by the FCA to
bring individuals to book after the financial crisis left
taxpayers nursing big bills to prop up the financial industry.
"Willford failed to identify and investigate potentially
material risks, or alert the board, at a crucial time for the
firm," said Tracey McDermott, head of the FCA's financial crime
and enforcement division.
"His conduct fell short of the FCA's standards - senior
managers should expect the FCA to take action if they fail to
show due skill, care and diligence."
Bradford & Bingley, which specialised in buy-to-let
mortgages, tried to raise 400 million pounds from a rights issue
in 2008 but investors baulked and the underwriters were left
with much of the stock. The bank was subsequently nationalised.
The FCA said Willford had received information on May 16,
2008, that suggested B&B's financial outlook might be weaker
than expected.
He failed to immediately raise this with the board so that
it could investigate and ensure financial information provided
to shareholders about the rights issue on May 19 was correct.
PRESSURE
The information Willford received showed that bad mortgage
debts, arrears and repossessions had all risen, while the
difference between the interest rates B&B charged to, and
received from, its customers had fallen. This could have led to
a shortfall in B&B profits for the year, the FCA said.
However, the FCA acknowledged that the bank and Willford had
been under great pressure at the time, exacerbated by a serious
illness of the bank's chief executive - and it noted that
Willford's failures did not cause or contribute to the failure
of the rights issue or subsequent nationalisation.
Financial lawyers said the FCA was positioning itself ahead
of a new UK banking law, that will introduce a so-called senior
persons regime to reinforce individual accountability.
"This is a sign of what we can expect to see going forward,"
a financial laywer said.
"We know it's a major priority. In every case now there is a
hard-wired requirement to consider the culpability of senior
executives after we saw a cataclysmic financial crisis with few
individuals being fingered," a second lawyer said.
Bradford & Bingley was split in two. Its deposits and
branches were sold to Santander, while its loans
remained with the government, which is running them down.