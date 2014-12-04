BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
SYDNEY Dec 5 Australian mining products maker Bradken Ltd said on Friday it is considering an A$872 million ($730.56 million) takeover proposal from buyout firms Pacific Equity Partners and Bain Capital.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Bradken said the private equity giants made the offer after making an initial A$1 billion approach in August, which never led to a firm offer.
The new A$5.10 per share offer comes as mining services companies rush to pare their exposure to the sector, which is slashing spending to offset a sharp decline in commodities prices. Bradken's shares last closed at A$3.32, a one-third discount to their Aug. 14 close.
PEP and Bain made the revised offer "at a low point in the mining cycle during a time of significant share price volatility in the broader mining services sector," Bradken said in the statement.
Its board is reviewing the lower proposal with its advisors Merrill Lynch & Co Inc and Rothschild, Bradken added. (1 US dollar = 1.1936 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)