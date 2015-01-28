SYDNEY Jan 28 Australian mining products maker Bradken Ltd said on Wednesday it had ceased discussions with private equity bidders Bain Capital and Pacific Equity Partners over a $730 million takeover approach, sending its shares down 30 percent.

Bradken said recent volatility in global commodity and financing markets has impacted the private equity giants' ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms.

Bradken had allowed Bain and PEP access for due diligence in December after a A$5.10 per share indicative bid. Its shares fell A$1.22 to A$2.88. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Michael Perry)