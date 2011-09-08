* Deal expands Major Drilling's presence in Eastern Canada
* To finance deal via C$70 million equity offering
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 8 Major Drilling (MDI.TO) said on
Thursday it will acquire privately held Bradley Group for C$80
million ($80.1 million), a move that allows it to expand its
drilling services business in northern Quebec and northern
Ontario.
Moncton, New Brunswick-based Major Drilling, one of the
world's largest providers of drilling services to mining
companies, has seen demand for its services surge this year as
precious-metal and base-metal prices have risen sharply.
The company said the acquisition gives it the opportunity
to expand its presence in high growth areas, while increasing
its rig count by more than 20 percent to nearly 700 rigs.
Perhaps more significantly, the deal also increases the
size of Major Drilling's workforce by nearly 20 percent to more
than 5,200 employees. Major Drilling and its peers have often
argued that the biggest constraint they face given the surge in
demand for drilling services is a shortage of trained and
experienced drill operators. [ID:nN28250440] [ID:nN22148818]
With about 70 percent of Bradley's revenue generated by
gold properties, the deal will also boost Major Drilling's
presence in the gold-mining industry at a time when the price
of gold is at record highs.
EQUITY OFFERING
Major Drilling said it plans to finance the deal with a
C$70 million equity offering. It has entered into an agreement
with a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities to sell,
on a bought deal basis, subscription receipts for its common
shares.
In a bought deal an underwriter, or syndicate buys shares
from an issuer before selling them on to the public, thereby
reducing the risk and uncertainty for the issuer.
The company will issue 5.9 million subscription receipts at
a price of C$11.90 each, a 3.6 percent discount to its closing
share price of C$12.35 on Thursday.
If the acquisition is completed on, or before Dec. 15, the
subscription receipts will be exchanged on a one-for-one basis
for common shares of Major Drilling, the company said.
Major Drilling, which has about C$70 million in existing
credit facilities, said its lenders have agreed to increase the
overall size of its credit facilities to about C$100 million.
The expanded credit facilities will give Major Drilling the
required flexibility to take advantage of growth opportunities,
as they may arise, the company said.
Major Drilling said the acquisition and the expanded credit
facility agreements will close by Nov. 30. The acquisition has
been approved by Major Drilling's board, but it remains subject
to customary closing conditions, the company said.
