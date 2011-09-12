* Q4 adj EPS $0.58 vs est $0.60
* Q4 rev $343.1 mln vs est $344.5 mln
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $2.30-$2.50 vs est $2.47
* Sees FY12 capex of about $25 mln
* Authorises share buyback of 2 mln shares
Sept 12 Identification products maker Brady Corp
posted fourth- quarter earnings that missed market
estimates, partly hurt by a decline in organic sales, and
forecast "modest" economic growth in fiscal 2012.
The company, founded as W.H. Brady Co in 1914 and renamed
Brady Corp in 1998, sees full-year earnings at
$2.30-$2.50 per share and capital expenditures of about $25
million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.47 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
May-July net income was $29.6 million, or 55 cents a share,
up from $21.6 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents a share.
Sales for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company rose about
6 percent to $343.1 million.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 60 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $344.5 million.
Gross margins increased about 4 percent in the fourth
quarter, while organic sales declined 0.6 percent.
The company also authorized a share buyback program for up
to two million shares of the company's common stock.
Shares of the company closed at $25.81 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They were trading down 2.7 percent at
$25.09 on Monday.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)