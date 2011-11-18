(Follows alerts)

* Q1 adj EPS $0.67 vs est $0.59

* Q1 rev rises 6 pct to $349.5 mln

* Reaffirms FY12 adj EPS $2.30-$2.50

Nov 18 Identification products maker Brady Corp posted first-quarter earnings that beat market estimates, helped by higher organic sales in the United States and Europe, and backed its fiscal 2012 outlook despite short-term impact from the flooding in Thailand.

It continues to see full-year earnings at $2.30-$2.50 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.36 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, founded as W.H. Brady Co in 1914 and renamed Brady Corp in 1998, makes printable labels, photo ID cards, laboratory labels and exit signs.

August-October net income rose to $32.7 million, or 62 cents a share, up from $26.3 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding after-tax restructuring charges of $2.6 million, the company earned 67 cents.

Sales at the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company rose about 6 percent to $349.5 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 59 cents a share, before special items on revenue of $338.2 million.

Shares of the company closed at $28.74 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)