* Q1 adj EPS $0.67 vs est $0.59
* Q1 rev rises 6 pct to $349.5 mln
* Reaffirms FY12 adj EPS $2.30-$2.50
Nov 18 Identification products maker Brady
Corp posted first-quarter earnings that beat market
estimates, helped by higher organic sales in the United States
and Europe, and backed its fiscal 2012 outlook despite
short-term impact from the flooding in Thailand.
It continues to see full-year earnings at $2.30-$2.50 per
share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.36 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, founded as W.H. Brady Co in 1914 and renamed
Brady Corp in 1998, makes printable labels, photo ID cards,
laboratory labels and exit signs.
August-October net income rose to $32.7 million, or 62 cents
a share, up from $26.3 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding after-tax restructuring charges of $2.6 million,
the company earned 67 cents.
Sales at the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company rose about 6
percent to $349.5 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 59 cents a share,
before special items on revenue of $338.2 million.
Shares of the company closed at $28.74 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)