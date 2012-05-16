May 16 Identification products maker Brady Corp
lowered its profit forecast for the current fiscal year
on weakness in its Asian die-cut business and economic
uncertainty in Europe.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company now expects earnings
of between $2.15 and $2.25 per class A share for the year ending
July 2012, down from its previous expectation of $2.20 to $2.40
per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.28 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)