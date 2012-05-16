May 16 Identification products maker Brady Corp lowered its profit forecast for the current fiscal year on weakness in its Asian die-cut business and economic uncertainty in Europe.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company now expects earnings of between $2.15 and $2.25 per class A share for the year ending July 2012, down from its previous expectation of $2.20 to $2.40 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)