June 12 Braemar Shipping Services Plc :

* Braemar has received an irrevocable undertaking from Chelverton Asset Management, an institutional shareholder who holds 925,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 4.3 per cent

* Also received undertaking from Majedie Asset Management, institutional shareholder who holds about 6.4 percent of current share capital of co, to use reasonable endeavours to vote in favour of resolutions

* Irrevocable undertakings and an undertaking to vote in favour of resolutions have now been received by Braemar in respect of 18.8 percent ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: [ID: nRSL4913Ja] Further company coverage: