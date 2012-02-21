LONDON Feb 21 Financial market traders
and keen gamblers take note. Scientists have found that a
chemical in the region of the brain involved in sensory and
reward systems is crucial to whether people simply brush off the
pain of financial losses.
Scientists say the study points the way to the possible
development of drugs to treat problem gamblers and sheds light
on what may have been going on in the brains of Wall Street and
City of London traders as the 2008 financial crisis took hold.
"Pathological gambling that happens at regular casinos is
bad enough, but I think it's also happening a lot now at Casino
Wall Street and Casino City of London," said Julio Licinio,
editor of the Molecular Psychiatry journal which reviewed and
published the brain study on Tuesday.
"We like to believe we all have free will and make whatever
decisions we want to, but this shows it's not so easy," he said
in a telephone interview. "Many people have a predisposure to
make certain kinds of decisions."
For the study, a team of researchers led by Hidehiko
Takahashi of the Kyoto University graduate school of medicine in
Japan, scanned the brains of 19 healthy men with positron
emission tomography (PET) scans after they had completed a
gambling task.
"LOSS AVERSION"
The experiment showed that a neurotransmitter, or chemical
messenger, called norepinephrine, or noradrenaline, is central
to the response to losing money.
Those with low levels of norepinephrine transporters had
higher levels of the chemical in a crucial part of their brain -
leading them to be less aroused by and less sensitive to the
pain of losing money, the researchers found.
People with higher levels of transporters and therefore
lower levels of norepinephrine or noradrenaline have what is
known as "loss aversion", where they have a more pronounced
emotional response to losses compared to gains.
Loss aversion can vary widely between people, the
researchers explained. While most people would only enter a two
outcome gamble if it were possible to win more than they could
lose, people with impaired decision making show reduced
sensitivity to financial loss.
"This research uses sophisticated brain scanning to improve
our understanding of the way that our appetite for risk is
linked to the way that chemical messengers operate in the
brain," said Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging science
at University College London who was not involved in the
research but intrigued by its findings.
"It is quite preliminary work, but has many intriguing
implications," he said, adding this sort of imaging could in
future be used to help test drugs to treat people who indulge
excessively in risky behaviour.
Alexis Bailey, a lecturer in neuropharmacology at Britain's
University of Surrey, said scientists now need to analyse known
pathological gamblers to confirm whether they have higher levels
of these brain chemical transporters than non-gamblers.
"Also there is a need to investigate if noradrenaline
transporters are also increased in brain regions traditionally
associated with decision making and emotional aspects of
aversion such as the prefrontal cortex and amygdala," he said.
