Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Brain Force Holding AG :
* Says three Supervisory Board members have resigned from their position as a member of Supervisory Board with effect as of end of upcoming Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
* Says resignation of Supervisory Board members is related to intended merger of Cross Industries AG with Brain Force Holding AG
* Says will shortly convene 17th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, in which elections to Supervisory Board will take place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)