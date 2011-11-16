LONDON Nov 15 Teenagers who spend a lot
of time on video-games have different structures and activity
levels in areas of the brain that are linked to reward,
scientists have found, suggesting they get more out of gaming
than people who tend to play less.
In a study published in the Translational Psychiatry journal
on Tuesday, researchers analysed MRI scans of more than 150
14-year-olds who played video-games either moderately or a lot,
and found the frequent gamers had a higher volume of grey matter
in a key part of their brains.
Previous studies have shown a link between the
dopamine-related ventral striatum, a structure of the brain's
reward system, and video-gaming or computer gambling, but this
is the first to look at brain structure and volume.
"These findings demonstrate that the ventral striatum plays
a significant role in excessive video-game playing and
contributes to our understanding of behavioural addiction,"
Simone Kuehn of Belgium's Ghent University and Juergen Gallinat
of Germany's Charite University Medicine wrote in their study
Video-gaming has become hugely popular in recent years,
particularly among teenagers. The average weekly usage in this
experiment was around 12 hours a week.
There is an ongoing debate among doctors and researchers
about whether excessive video-gaming should be recognised as an
addiction and seen as a form of mental disorder.
While the German researchers found keen gamers had
structural differences in their brains compared to those who
played less frequently, they were not able to say whether this
was a cause of eagerness to play video-games or a change that
had come about as a result of their habit.
Henrietta Bowden-Jones of the neuroscience division at
Imperial College London said the findings were highly relevant
to clinicians because they "further close the gap" between
video-gaming and other addictions, giving specialists a better
understanding of possible long-term treatment options.
"The exciting next step will be to determine, as with other
addictions, whether volumetric differences are a cause or effect
of excessive human behaviour," she said in an emailed comment
about the study.
Luke Clark of Cambridge University's department of
Experimental Psychology said the findings were "really
provocative, because this is a central hub in the brain's
motivational system and dopamine pathway".
"The burning question...is whether the structural difference
is a change caused by the frequent game play, or whether
individual differences in this system naturally dispose some
people to more excessive play," he said. "For teenagers,
parents, and clinicians to make sense of this finding, we need
research monitoring brain structure over time."
