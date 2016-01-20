FRANKFURT Jan 20 German industrial biotech group Brain AG on Wednesday set a price range of 9 euros to 12 euros per share for its initial public offering (IPO), hoping to raise up to 48.3 million euros ($52.60 million) before its planned first day of share trading on Feb. 9.

Brain said in a statement it planned to offer 3.5 million newly issued shares from a capital increase and up to 525,000 shares from a potential over-allotment.

The total offer volume would be 36.2 million to 48.3 million euros, including over-allotment, with the subscription period running from Thursday to Feb. 3.

No less than 10 per cent of the offer shares would be reserved for retail investors, Brain said, adding that if all shares were placed, the company would have a free float of 24.5 percent.

Brain's flotation would make it the first biotech IPO in Germany in more than nine years after cancer drug developer Wilex.

The company, which has done development work for firms including Henkel and Evonik, had said it was eyeing a significant double-digit million euro amount in IPO proceeds and hoped to be valued at around 200 million euros.

Among its various unconventional projects, it is genetically engineering bacteria that metabolise carbon dioxide from flue gas into chemical raw materials.

It breeds cell cultures from cats' taste buds to help Symrise develop pet food ingredients and it is also working on microbes that could make lubricant ingredients out of sewage or that may replace hazardous cyanide leaching in mining of precious metals.

The firm, controlled by the German Putsch family behind Recaro aircraft seats and strollers and Munich-based investment firm MIG, plans to use IPO proceeds to expand from mainly doing commercial research for others into production and marketing of its own enzymes and microbes.

ODDO Seydler is lead manager of the transaction, Brain said. ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Chris Reese)