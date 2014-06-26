June 26 Brain Force Holding AG : * Says announces disposal of substantial holdings * Intends to sell holdings in Brain Force Software Gmbh and Brain Force S.P.A.

to Cegeka Groep N.V. * Says purchase price that the company will receive will amount to

approximately EUR 24 million * Says closing of the transaction is expected by end of 2014 * Says based on the EBIT-figure as of 30 September 2014 the purchase price

might be subject to an adjustment * Says Michael Hofer, CEO of company, to presumably resign as member of

to presumably resign as member of executive board until end of April 2015 and leave company * Says in the future, Michael Hofer will be an executive within Cegeka Group

