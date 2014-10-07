TEL AVIV Oct 7 Israel's BrainStorm Cell
Therapeutics said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has designated its adult stem cell treatment as a "fast-track"
product for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
(ALS).
BrainStorm's treatment, called NurOwn, is being studied in a
mid-stage clinical trial in patients with ALS, also known as Lou
Gehrig's Disease.
The FDA's fast track programme is designed to speed up
access to drugs intended to treat serious conditions and which
have the potential to address unmet medical needs.
"The receipt of fast-track designation from the FDA is an
acknowledgement of the unmet medical need in ALS," BrainStorm
Chief Executive Tony Fiorino said on Tuesday.
"What is so valuable about fast track designation to a small
company like BrainStorm is the opportunity to have increased
meetings with and more frequent written communication from the
FDA," he said, adding that only a small number of cellular
therapies have received FDA approval.
BrainStorm said the last patient has completed the last
visit in its phase 2a clinical trial in ALS at Hadassah Medical
Center in Jerusalem. The company expects to release final
results of the study in the fourth quarter of 2014.
NurOwn is also being studied in a phase 2 clinical trial at
three sites in the United States.
According to the ALS Association, 5,600 people in the United
States are diagnosed each year with the disease, which has
severely disabled British physicist Stephen Hawking.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)