TEL AVIV Jan 5 Israel's BrainStorm Cell
Therapeutics said final results from a clinical trial
of its adult stem cell treatment in amyotrophic lateral
sclerosis (ALS) were positive, with most patients showing a
slowing in the disease's progression.
According to the ALS Association, 5,600 people in the United
States are diagnosed each year with the neurodegenerative
disease, which has severely disabled British physicist Stephen
Hawking.
A single dose of the stem cell treatment called NurOwn was
administered in a mid-stage phase 2a trial in 14 patients with
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, at Hadassah Medical
Center in Jerusalem.
"Nearly all subjects in this study experienced clinical
benefit from treatment with NurOwn," the company said on Monday.
Of the 12 patients with three or more months of follow-up,
92 percent experienced an improvement in disease progression.
NurOwn slowed the progression of ALS using two different
parameters and had a strong effect on the rate of decline in
lung function, BrainStorm said.
Shares in the company, which is also developing stem cell
treatments for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease, have
nearly doubled in the past two sessions on Nasdaq in
anticipation of the trial's results. The stock has nearly
tripled in the past year, closing at $7.50 on Friday.
In October the U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated
NurOwn as a "fast-track" product to treat ALS.
"We observed not just a highly meaningful slowing of ALS
progression on two different parameters ... but subjects with
prolonged stabilisation and even improvements in function, and
this was achieved with just a single dose of NurOwn," said
BrainStorm Chief Executive Tony Fiorino.
BrainStorm, which is also conducting clinical trials at
three sites in the United States, plans to move to a study in
the next few months to see if the results can be amplified with
repeated doses.
