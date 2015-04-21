TEL AVIV, April 21 Israel's BrainStorm Cell
Therapeutics said a mid-stage clinical trial of its
adult stem cell treatment showed a "statistically significant"
effect in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
According to the ALS Association, 5,600 people in the United
States are diagnosed each year with the neurodegenerative
disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, which has severely
disabled British physicist Stephen Hawking.
New data to be presented at the American Academy of
Neurology annual meeting on Tuesday show that six months after a
single administration of the stem cell treatment called NurOwn
there was a statistically significant improvement in the rate of
decline in Forced Vital Capacity, which measures the amount of
air a person can dispense from the lungs.
There was also improvement in the rate of decline in the ALS
Functional Rating Score, which tests 12 different functions.
In addition, patients who received NurOwn through an
intramuscular injection showed an improvement in the rate of
decline in muscle mass in the right arm, the site of NurOwn
administration, as compared to the left arm.
"Given the nature of ALS and lack of effective therapies, a
treatment that could even modestly slow progression would be
welcomed by patients and physicians," said Dimitrios Karussis of
Hadassah University Medical Center, the principal investigator
for the study.
In October the U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated
NurOwn as a "fast-track" product to treat ALS.
BrainStorm, which is also conducting clinical trials at
three sites in the United States, plans to move to a study in
the next few months to see if the results can be amplified with
repeated doses.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)