Egypt's cabinet reshuffle includes nine ministers
CAIRO, Feb 14 A reshuffle of Egypt's cabinet will involve nine ministers, including those responsible for investment and agriculture, Egypt's state television said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South African investment firm Brait said on Friday had entered into a transaction alongside the founder and senior management to acquire the entire issued share capital of Iceland Food Group.
Brait said in a statement that its stake would be 19 percent and that the investment cost it 80 million pounds.
Iceland now operates over 700 stores across the United Kingdom and reported year-end sales of 2.4 billion pounds to the end of March 2011. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)
OTTAWA, Feb 14 Canadian home prices rose in January as values in the hot Toronto market climbed even further, while Vancouver prices picked up after three months of declines, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuela's powerful Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Tuesday called his blacklisting by the United States on drug charges an "imperialist aggression" in the first bilateral flare-up under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.