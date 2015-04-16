UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 16 South African investment firm Brait SE has offered 682 million pounds ($1 billion) for an 80 percent stake in fitness chain Virgin Active, it said on Tuesday.
Virgin Active is jointly owned by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group and buyout firm CVC Capital Partners. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.