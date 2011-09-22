KIGALI, Sept 22 Rwandan brewer Bralirwa posted a 40.1 percent jump in net profit in the first half of 2011, driven by a solid increase in sales of its beer brands and higher soft drinks sales, the company said.

In a statement published on its website on Wednesday, the brewer said net profit stood at 5.462 billion francs ($9.2 million) and earnings per share climbed to 10.62 from 7.58 in the same period a year earlier.

Bralirwa shares closed at a year high of 282 francs on Wednesday, more than double the 136 franc price for its January initial public offering -- the first by a Rwandan company on the country's nascent stock exchange.

The company, which is 75 percent owned by Heineken , said sales volume rose 26.3 percent during the first six months of 2011, driving up earnings before interest, tax and net finance expenses (EBIT) 33.5 percent to 8.038 billion.

Bralirwa said, however, that it expected volume growth to slow in the second half of the year due to price increases in July for its Primus and Mutzig beer brands to compensate for higher input costs and inflation while improving margins.

"We will continue to focus on the implementation of our strategic initiatives aimed top line growth acceleration, tight cost management and strong cash generation to support our planned investments and continuous value creation," said Managing Director Sven-Erik Piederiet.

Bralirwa is Rwanda's oldest brewery with rights to produce brands such as Guinness and Amstel. It also produces branded soft drinks such as Coca-Cola. (Reporting by Graham Holliday; Editing by David Clarke and Hans-Juergen Peters)