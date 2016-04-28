UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
KIGALI, April 28 Rwandan brewer Bralirwa said on Thursday its pretax profit fell 49 percent to 8.25 billion francs ($11.13 million) in 2015, hurt by a depreciation of the local currency.
It said total revenue rose 6 percent to 84.1 billion francs, while its earnings per share fell to 6.91 francs from 11.08 francs in 2014.
"When you are in an operation such as ours which is very, very exposed to exchange rates because we import so much of our packaging materials, managing depreciating exchange rates is not in our control," Bralirwa managing director Jonathan Hall told reporters on Thursday.
The company, 75 percent-owned by Heineken said it expects to launch a 6 million euro plastic bottling line on May 6.
Bralirwa is Rwanda's oldest brewery with rights to produce brands such as Amstel. It also produces branded soft drinks such as Coca-Cola.
It said it had proposed a dividend per share payment of 5 francs, down from 7.50 francs in 2014. ($1 = 741.0000 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by George Obulutsa, editing by David Evans)
