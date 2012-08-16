Aug 16 Australia's Brambles Ltd, thw
world's biggest supplier of pallets, said on Thursday it is
expecting growth over the next two years.
"In 2014 we expect continued sales and profit growth, with
an improved group margin as our new businesses continue to
leverage the investments we are making today and we continue to
deliver further efficiencies," Brambles Chief Executive Tom
Gorman told an analysts' briefing.
He added that he expected a 200-300 basis point improvement
in profit margins by 2014.
Earlier in the day, Brambles announced a 22 percent rise in
net profit in the year ended June, helped by stronger sales and
margins in its U.S. business, but still fell short of market
expectations.
Underlying profit rose 18 percent from a year ago to $1.01
billion. Brambles said under adjusted exchange rates the figure
was $1.06 billion, in line with its guidance for the adjusted
figure of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion.
Shares in Brambles last traded down 3.3 percent at A$6.22.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)