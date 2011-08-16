* Sales rise on acquisitions, new business

* Pricing conditions seen improving modestly

* UBS, Merrill to advise on Recall sale - sources (Adds detail)

SYDNEY, Aug 17 Australia's Brambles Ltd , the world's top pallet supplier, plans to sell its document management business Recall to cut debt and focus on growing its core logistics business despite tough market conditions.

Brambles on Wednesday reported a 6 percent rise in full-year earnings on the back of new business wins and higher sales following the acquisition of German-listed IFCO Systems, and predicted higher underlying earnings in 2012.

"Although global economic conditions remain uncertain, in particular in many of our larger markets - including the USA, the UK, Australia and Spain - we continue to drive growth from converting customers to pooling and we expect pricing conditions to improve modestly in the year ahead," Chief Executive Tom Gorman said.

The company, which has sold its waste management, material handling and other businesses over the last five years, confirmed U.S.-based Recall was now on the block. Analysts have said the business may fetch as much as $1.8 billion.

UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have been appointed to advise on the sale, sources told Reuters.

Private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and TPG have expressed interest in the asset, although the sale process is likely to attract attention from a wide range of trade buyers, the sources said.

The proceeds from a Recall divestment, long flagged in analyst and media reports, would be used to invest in pooling and reduce debt. Brambles announced a $550 million capital investment plan for its pallet operations in 2012-2013.

Brambles said net profit for the year to June 30 was $475 million compared to $449 million a year ago.

Analysts had been forecasting net profit of $519.4 million, according to a survey of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating profit rose 12 percent to $809.2 million after including $48 million one one-off items. In May, the company forecast a full-year operating profit at the mid-point of its guidance range of $740 million and $780 million.

It declared a final dividend of 13 Australian cents.

The company predicted underlying profit in 2012 between $1.04 billion and $1.1 billion, which includes a 12-month contribution from Recall of between $180 million and $195 million. (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)