SYDNEY Aug 17 Australia's Brambles Ltd , the world's top pallet supplier, reported a 6 percent rise in full-year earnings and said it planned to sell its document management business Recall to pay down debt.

Brambles said it expected underlying earnings to improve in 2012 and saw some improvement in pricing conditions despite challenging market conditions.

Brambles said net profit for the year to June 30 was $475 million compared to $449 million a year ago.

The result was below analyst forecasts of A$519.4 million, according to a survey of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.