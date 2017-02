Nov 10 Australia's Brambles Ltd , the world's top pallet supplier, affirmed its full-year profit guidance on Thursday, subject to global economic uncertainties.

Despite continued subdued economic conditions, Brambles said it was on track to deliver underlying profit in the 2012 financial year within its guidance range of $1.040 billion to $1.1 billion.

"This guidance remains subject to unforeseen circumstances and ongoing global economic uncertainty," said Brambles Chairman Graham Kraehe. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)