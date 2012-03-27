Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
SYDNEY, March 28 Australia's Brambles Ltd , the world's top pallet supplier, said on Wednesday talks for the sale of its U.S. document management business, which is valued at around $2 billion, would take one to two months longer than expected.
Brambles said advanced talks were continuing with potential bidders, but did not name them. In January, sources said it had short-listed four buyout firms including Carlyle Group and Apollo Global Management for the deal..
When it announced the sale last August, part of a series deals to offload non-core assets, Brambles said it expected to finalise a sale by end-March..
The proceeds from a Recall divestment would be used to reduce debt. The company has announced a $550 million capital investment plan for its pallet operations in 2012-2013.
Recall is the latest Brambles business to be put on the block. As it scaled back its presence as a global conglomerate, the company also sold its waste management, material handling and other businesses over the past five years to focus on its core business - pallet and container pooling services.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG are advising Brambles on the sale. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair and Paul Tait)
