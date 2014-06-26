June 26 Brammer Plc
* Proposed consolidation of coventry distribution centre and
offices
* Entered into a consultation with staff in UK over proposed
consolidation of business activities carried out at company's
coventry distribution centre and its offices to Wolverhampton
distribution centre and Wythenshawe offices
* Subject to employee consultation, company close coventry
site by end of summer (together "consolidation").
* Proposed consolidation would enable company to better
utilise significant spare capacity and highly automated
warehouse systems that exist in Wolverhampton distribution
centre
* Proposed consolidation would enable allowing streamlining
of stock holding, supply chain and logistics activities which
are currently duplicated at coventry site
