June 26 Brammer Plc

* Proposed consolidation of coventry distribution centre and offices

* Entered into a consultation with staff in UK over proposed consolidation of business activities carried out at company's coventry distribution centre and its offices to Wolverhampton distribution centre and Wythenshawe offices

* Subject to employee consultation, company close coventry site by end of summer (together "consolidation").

* Proposed consolidation would enable company to better utilise significant spare capacity and highly automated warehouse systems that exist in Wolverhampton distribution centre

* Proposed consolidation would enable allowing streamlining of stock holding, supply chain and logistics activities which are currently duplicated at coventry site