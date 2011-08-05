* H1 pretax profit 13.7 mln stg vs 9 mln stg

Aug 5 British industrial services group Brammer reported a 52 percent jump in first-half pretax profit, boosted by strong growth across all its markets, and said it made a good start to the second-half.

The pan-European supplier of industrial products such as gearboxes, belts, pulleys, and bearings to the construction, metals and auto sectors, raised its interim dividend 29 percent to 2.7 pence.

January-June pretax profit was 13.7 million pounds ($22.4 million), compared with 9 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 20 percent to 275.2 million pounds, aided by higher sales across its key accounts, said the company, which has operations in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Benelux and Eastern Europe.

The company, whose key accounts include soft-drink maker Coca-Cola and consumer products giant Procter & Gamble , also said it was looking at a number of bolt-on acquisition opportunities.

Brammer shares, which have risen more than 60 percent over the past year, closed at 255 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 280 million pounds. ($1 = 0.613 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)