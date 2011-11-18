(Adds details)

Nov 18 British industrial services group Brammer said it expected to grow significantly ahead of the market, underpinned by higher European demand for its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) products, sending its shares up 4 percent.

UK industrial output flatlined in September, reinforcing the picture of lacklustre growth, despite a modest rise in manufacturing output, official data showed.

"Trading in the four month period from July 1 has been strong and reflects significant market share gains as customers increasingly prioritise the benefits of using a single source MRO supplier," Brammer said in a statement on Friday.

The pan-European supplier of industrial products such as gearboxes, belts, pulleys, and bearings to the construction, metals and auto sectors, said its sales per working day, excluding the Buck & Hickman (B&H) acquisition, were up 14.6 percent for the first four months of the second half.

The company said its acquisition of B&H, a provider of tools and general maintenance products, in September, helped Brammer in cross-selling opportunities throughout Europe.

Brammer shares, which have fallen 9 percent in the last three months, were up 10.5 pence at 263 pence at 0846 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)