April 3 Brandywine Realty Trust on Tuesday sold $100 million of Series E cumulative redeemable preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $50 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST AMT $100 MLN COUPON 6.9 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 07/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6.9 SETTLEMENT 04/11/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A