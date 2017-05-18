SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.

In a securities filing on Thursday, JBS said the executives will pay a 225 million reais ($67 million) fine.

($1 = 3.3685 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sandra Maler)