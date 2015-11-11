SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazilian drugstore chain
Brasil Pharma SA sold on Wednesday its money-losing
subsidiary Mais Econômica to a group of local investors for
about 45 million reais (US$12 million) as it tries to return to
profitability and cut debt, a source with direct knowledge of
the transaction said.
Rio de Janeiro-based Verti Capital completed the purchase of
Mais Econômica on Wednesday afternoon in São Paulo and the
acquisition will be paid over one to three years, said the
source, who requested anonymity because the transaction remains
private.
The sale of Mais Econômica, which operates 188 stores in the
Brazilian southern states of Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná, gives
a respite to BR Pharma, which has struggled to integrate rival
chains it has bought since 2009.
BR Pharma is controlled by investment banking firm Grupo BTG
Pactual SA and has more than 1,000 drugstores across
Brazil. A spokeswoman for BR Pharma did not have an immediate
comment.
BR Pharma had a loss of 168.7 million reais in the first six
months of 2015, compared with a loss of 328.4 million reais
recorded in the same period last year.
The company, which was created after the acquisitions of
Rosario, Farmais, Sant'Anna, Big Ben and Mais Economica pharmacy
chains, has grappled with integration issues, high debt and
rising competition.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal)