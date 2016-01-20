SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brasil Pharma SA, Brazil's
fourth-largest drugstore chain, plans to raise a minimum 400
million reais ($98 million) from investors as controlling
shareholder Grupo BTG Pactual SA considers exiting the company.
In a Wednesday securities filing, the company known as BR
Pharma said the offering of up to 211.6 million
shares will be a restricted-effort placement, with pricing
slated for Jan. 29. BTG Pactual could either sell
its stake in the drugstore chain or accelerate the divestment of
some of BR Pharma's chains, the filing added.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM, only qualified investors can participate, and the
deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
