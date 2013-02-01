* Secches helped engineer merger that created BR Foods
* Tycoon Abílio Diniz could succeed Secches as chairman
* Company spokesman declined to comment on Estado story
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Nildemar Secches plans to step
down as chairman of BRF Brasil Foods SA as early as
Friday, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported, without saying
how it obtained the information.
Secches plans to communicate his decision to the board of
the world's biggest poultry exporter early on Friday, Estado
said, adding that there is not an apparent successor picked yet.
The newspaper said some minority shareholders are pressing for
retail tycoon Abilio Diniz to become chairman.
Diniz has been buying shares of BR Foods, as the company is
known, over the past few weeks and has so far amassed a 3.8
percent stake in the $19 billion company, according to Estado.
Buyout firm Tarpon Investimentos SA and Previ, the
pension fund owned by workers of Banco do Brasil SA,
are among the BR Foods shareholders endorsing Diniz for
chairman, the paper said.
A company spokesman told Reuters that a board meeting will
take place on Friday but declined to detail the agenda. He also
declined to comment on the veracity of the Estado report.
Secches, as chairman and chief executive of Perdigão SA,
helped engineer the merger that created BR Foods in June 2009.
At the time, Perdigão acquired debt-laden rival Sadia SA, which
incurred over $1 billion in derivatives-related losses in the
wake of the global financial crisis of 2008.