SAO PAULO, April 27 Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, said on Friday that first-quarter net income fell 60 percent from a year earlier to 153 million reais ($81 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 35 percent to 532 million reais in the quarter. ($1 = 1.88 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)