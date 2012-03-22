SAO PAULO, March 22 Brasil Foods'
fourth-quarter net profit fell 66 percent from a year earlier
and missed analysts' expectations.
The world's largest poultry exporter said on Thursday that
net income fell to 121 million reais ($66 million) from 360
million reais a year ago.
Estimates were for a net profit of 272 million reais,
according to a Reuters poll of four analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
4 percent to 920 million reais, missing a forecast of 1.00
billion reais in the Reuters survey.
($1 = 1.82 reais)
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Carol Bishopric)