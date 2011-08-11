* World's top chicken exporter books $306 mln Q2 net

* Domestic revenues surge 17 percent from year-ago

* Brasil Foods plan $120 mln plant in United Arab Emirates (Updates with domestic growth, UAE factory, plant sale)

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Brasil Foods (BRFS3.SA), the world's largest poultry exporter, said second-quarter profit nearly tripled from a year earlier on revenue growth fueled by robust demand in the Brazilian market and the sale of a plant.

The Sao Paulo-based company, the result of Perdigao's takeover of rival Sadia in 2009, earned 498 million reais ($306 million), up from 171 million reais a year earlier.

Brasil Foods, which controls about a quarter of the world's poultry market, said 17 percent net revenue expansion in the domestic market helped drive the company's top-line growth, however, the company announced new plans overseas.

The company said in a securities filing it planned to invest around $120 million to build a food processing plant in the United Arab Emirates with annual capacity of 80,000 tons, adding to factories in Russia, Britain and the Netherlands.

The food processor also announced the sale of a Sao Paulo factory in the quarter, the former headquarters of Sadia, adding 50 million reais to the quarterly profit.

Brazilian antitrust regulators last month approved the merger founding Brasil Foods as long as the company sells 80 percent of flagship brand Perdigao's production capacity and halts the sale of some of its products for between three and five years. [ID:nN1E76C0E5]

Still, the food processor affirmed in Thursday's filing it expects to yield 500 million reais annually in cost savings from the merger beginning in 2012.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Bernard Orr)