* Net income soars 73 percent from year earlier

* CFO sees 560 mln reais savings this year from merger

* Sadia integration to yield 1 bln reais savings 2012-2013 (Adds sales growth, international acquisitions)

By Fabiola Gomes

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Brasil Foods (BRFS3.SA), the world's largest poultry exporter, booked a 73 percent rise in third-quarter net income due to sales increases and cost savings from the merger that created the company.

Despite a broader slowdown in Latin America's largest economy, Brasil Foods' sales growth remained robust in the third quarter due to the 40 million Brazilians who joined the middle class since 2003, migrating to a meatier diet.

The Sao Paulo-based company, the result of Perdigao's takeover of rival Sadia in 2009, earned 365 million reais (US$213 million), according to a Thursday securities filing.

Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Saboya told reporters at a press conference that Brasil Foods expected 560 million reais in cost savings this year from the Sadia merger, which received final regulatory approval in July.

Saboya said Brasil Foods expected another 1 billion reais in cost savings between 2012 and 2013 now that the company could complete integration of its units.

He said that to successfully integrate the operations, the company planned to invest 700 million reais from this year through 2013 in feed, processing and logistics units.

Brasil Foods bought two Argentine companies during the quarter for $150 million. In October, a senior executive told Reuter that the company intends to buy more Latin American brands as part of its plan to expand foreign operations. [ID:nN1E79D0QB]

The company's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 17 percent to 723 million reais. ($1=1.71 reais) (Writing by Brad Haynes)