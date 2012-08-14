* CEO sees 5-10 pct price hike in 3rd qtr, more may come
* Rising feed prices triggered 99 pct drop in 2nd-qtr profit
* U.S. drought, heat wave push grain prices to all-time high
SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Brasil Foods, the
world's largest poultry exporter, is raising prices to
compensate for higher feed costs that contributed to a plunge in
second-quarter profit, the company's chief executive told
reporters on Tuesday.
The chicken, pork and beef packer will raise prices between
5 percent and 10 percent in the third quarter, Chief Executive
Jose Antonio Fay said, adding that increases later in the year
will depend on whether grain prices continue to climb.
Higher feed costs contributed to a 99 percent drop in
second-quarter profit, Brasil Foods reported on Monday.
An extreme drought and scorching temperatures in the United
States have created the worst crop conditions for corn and
soybeans since 1988, propelling prices of both crops to all-time
highs last month.
Shares of Brasil Foods rose 3.3 percent in Tuesday afternoon
trading to 29.97 reais, reversing a 1.5 percent drop at the
opening bell.