SAO PAULO Aug 13 Brasil Foods, the
world's largest poultry exporter, posted a second-quarter net
profit of 6 million reais ($3 million), down 99 percent from a
year earlier, according to a Monday securities filing.
The result missed forecasts for profit of 90 million reais
in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
28 percent to 565 million reais, in line with an average
estimate of 568 million reais in the Reuters survey.