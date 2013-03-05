Activist fund nominates two directors to Taubman's board
March 2 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for election at Taubman Centers Inc's 2017 annual meeting.
SAO PAULO, March 5 BRF Brasil Foods has started to write a new business plan through 2020, and it will include input from the company's new board of directors, Chief Executive José Antonio Fay said at a conference on Monday.
Fay said there are no major strategy changes "in view." Shareholders will vote on the 2013-2015 board on April 9 and Abilio Diniz, chairman of Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA, has been nominated to lead it.
* Transaction seeks to take place by end of Q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Fairpoint Communications receives $36.7 million in new NY broadband program phase 2 awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: