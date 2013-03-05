SAO PAULO, March 5 BRF Brasil Foods has started to write a new business plan through 2020, and it will include input from the company's new board of directors, Chief Executive José Antonio Fay said at a conference on Monday.

Fay said there are no major strategy changes "in view." Shareholders will vote on the 2013-2015 board on April 9 and Abilio Diniz, chairman of Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA, has been nominated to lead it.