By Natalia Gomez
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Oct 25 Brasil Insurance
expects a slowdown in acquisitions next year, as family
businesses are more hesitant to sell with a weaker economy
hurting valuations.
The Brazilian holding company has bought 23 brokerages since
it went public in 2010, nearly doubling its portfolio to 50
businesses. The values of its acquisitions are usually based on
a multiple of brokerages' net income over the prior 12 months.
"Knowing that rule, owners don't want to sell their assets
now, in the hopes that their results will improve," said Fabio
Franchini, vice chairman of the board of Brasil Insurance, in an
interview in Sao Paulo.
Brokerages serving small and medium-sized businesses have
been especially affected by the shaky economy, Franchini said.
Brasil Insurance is in talks with dozens of brokerages, all of
which have expressed some caution, he added.
Still, Franchini said there is room for consolidation in the
promising Brazilian insurance industry.
Brazilians spend less than a tenth of the amount Britons or
Americans do on insurance products. As the country's middle
class grows, insurers are luring new clients by transforming
traditional, costlier policies into cheaper products.
In April, BB Seguridade Participações SA sealed
the world's biggest initial public offering in seven months, as
state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA tapped strong
investor appetite in its pension, annuity and insurance unit.
Lower interest rates, stable household income and a strong
job market have boosted Brazilian demand for retirement packages
and health and auto insurance.