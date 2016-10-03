SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazil's Braskem SA,
Latin America's largest petrochemical producer, said on Monday
it had entered talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and the
Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an internal graft
probe started in 2015.
Braskem said in a securities filing that it planned to begin
a parallel process with Brazilian authorities and an eventual
deal could result in "material financial obligations" and other
possible sanctions. The company said it could not predict the
duration or result of the ongoing talks.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Paula Laier; Editing by Daniel
Flynn)