BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
SAO PAULO Aug 11 Brazil's Braskem (BRKM5.SA), Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reported on Thursday net income of 420 million reais ($256 million) in the second quarter, down 57 percent from a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's operating profit known as EBITDA, was 1.15 billion reais in the second quarter. ($1 = 1.64 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)