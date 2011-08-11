* Books solid topline results despite strong currency

* Acquisition from Dow should vault Braskem ahead in U.S.

* Results boost shares over 8 pct, best in Bovespa index (Adds share activity, company comment, currency impact, Dow acquisition)

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Shares of Braskem (BRKM5.SA) on Thursday rose the most in 19 months after Latin America's largest petrochemical company booked record operating profit despite a stronger real that typically hurts revenue.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an operating profit measure known as EBITDA, rose 11 percent to 1.15 billion reais in the second quarter.

The result surprised investors, traders said. A Braskem securities filing reported EBITDA on a pro-forma basis, excluding the impact of takeovers in the past year.

The results showed Braskem's resilience as it raised prices for resin and other products despite more imports caused by the stronger Brazilian real BRBYBRL=, which often hurts the company's results.

"The moderate recovery in sales volumes and better prices compensate in part for rising raw material costs and the appreciation of the real," Braskem said in the filing.

Braskem stock rose as much as 8.7 percent to 16.63 reais in midday trading on Thursday. The company led gains in the Bovespa index .BVSP, which rose 3 percent, rebounding from a sell-off on fears of a global slowdown.

Sao Paulo-based Braskem, which is controlled by the Odebrecht construction conglomerate, reported net income of 420 million reais ($256 million) in the second quarter, up 38 percent sequentially despite Brazil's strong currency.

"We think Braskem should be one of the stocks benefiting most from the chemicals supercycle, given its high operating leverage," said Morgan Stanley analyst Subhojit Daripa in a note to clients.

Braskem may be better positioned to weather a global economic slowdown, which could devalue the Brazilian currency in which most of the company's costs are denominated, Daripa added.

Brazil's real gained 15 percent in the 12 months through June, lowering the effective cost of imported goods competing with Braskem in the Brazilian market.

The company's second-quarter sales volumes for polyethelene and polypropylene fell 5 percent in Brazil from a year earlier, but climbed 31 percent in overseas markets.

Braskem said last month it would buy Dow Chemical's (DOW.N) polypropylene business for $323 million, making it the U.S. market leader for the chemical. ($1 = 1.64 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes. Editing by Robert MacMillan)