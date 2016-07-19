UPDATE 2-Shares in British engineering group WS Atkins rally on merger talk
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
SAO PAULO, July 19 Braskem SA, Latin America's biggest petrochemical firm, said on Tuesday that controlling shareholder Odebrecht Serviços e Participações SA has placed its entire stake as collateral for loan contracts with creditors.
São Paulo-based Braskem, in which Odebrecht Serviços has a 38 percent stake but a 50.1 percent of the voting shares, disclosed the decision in a securities filing. Odebrecht Serviços is a subsidiary of Grupo Odebrecht SA, Latin America's largest engineering group. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-; Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
OSLO, Jan 30 Crude oil tanker firm Frontline , which has made an unsolicited offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings, must raise its bid for the attempted takeover to succeed, analysts said on Monday.