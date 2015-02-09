BRASILIA Feb 9 Braskem SA, Latin
America's largest petrochemical company, may halt production at
most of its plants in March if it fails to extend a supply
agreement with oil company and key shareholder Petrobras
, Braskem's CEO said in a newspaper interview on
Monday.
Braskem's plants in Sao Paulo, Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul
are dependent on naphtha supply and may need to interrupt
production, said CEO Carlos Fadigas. The move would be a
potentially heavy blow to Brazil's beleaguered economy at a time
when it is being undermined in part by a corruption scandal at
state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known.
The Odebrecht Group, which controls Braskem, also supplies
construction and engineering, shipping and other services to
Petrobras. Executives from Odebrecht and other major
construction and engineering firms have been caught up in the
Petrobras corruption probe that has forced Petrobras to suspend
payments as well as its work with some companies.
Petrobras owns 37 percent of Braskem and is Odebrecht's
principal partner in the company.
Petrobras' refining chief Jose Cosenza, who oversaw the
supply contract with Braskem, resigned last week along with CEO
Maria das Graças Foster and four other top executives. Foster
was replaced by former Banco do Brasil SA CEO Aldemir
Bendine, a confidant of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff.
Braskem's and Petrobras' naphtha supply agreement, worth
about 9 billion reais ($3.2 billion) a year, expires at the end
of the month. Naphtha accounts for more than two-thirds of
Braskem's costs, according to the O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper.
"I don't know what happens next. When we discussed renewing
the contract in the past, Petrobras said it would not deliver
any naphtha without an agreement," Fadigas told Estado in the
interview.
Braskem already froze investments worth 1 billion reais due
to the uncertain naphtha supply, Fadigas said. Long-term deals
with potential clients have also been postponed.
"Some of our clients want to expand their plants and others
are working on new projects, and all of them ask for long supply
contracts of about 15 years. This deadlock means we are not in a
position to reach any deal for such a long period. So nobody
invests," Fadigas told Estado.
The naphtha problem comes as Braskem is already struggling
with the falling price of oil and natural gas, an important
petrochemical feedstock. Cheap natural gas has made U.S.
petrochemical companies more competitive than many Braskem
plants.
Estado's interview with Fadigas was conducted on Friday,
Estado said.
($1 = 2.78 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeb Blount and
Jeffrey Benkoe)