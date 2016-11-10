SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's Braskem SA , Latin America's largest petrochemical producer, posted third-quarter net income of 818 million reais ($253 million), down 45 percent from a year earlier, a securities filing showed on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from its Brazilian operations fell 17 percent to 2.206 billion reais.

($1 = 3.24 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Jason Neely)