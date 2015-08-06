UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27
March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SAO PAULO Aug 6 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reported second-quarter profit of 1.055 billion reais ($300 million), up from 204 million reais a year ago, according to a Thursday securities filing.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 76 percent to 2.614 billion reais. ($1 = 3.52 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 1.4 percent on Monday, wallowing at a six-week low and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss, on pressure from a resurgent yen.